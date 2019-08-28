Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen V. Thoreson. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Maureen V. Thoreson, age 96, passed away on Thursday, July 18 at Brookdale Care Center in Mill Creek, WA. She was born June 30, 1923 in Jamestown, ND to George and Anna (Clemens) Schmuhl. She graduated from Jamestown High School and Valley City, ND, State Teacher’s College. She also was a graduate student at Colorado State University for three summer sessions, followed by two summers at University of ND. Maureen taught in North Dakota, Oregon and Washington schools for a total of 42 years. She and her husband lived in Bellingham for the past 48 years. She met her husband, Hubert “Hub” Thoreson while both were teaching in Oregon in 1950. They were married in 1953 and have one son, Steven. Maureen enjoyed quilting for charity in the winter in Bellingham, WA and playing golf in ladies league in Pelican Rapids, MN in the summer near their Lake Lida cottage. She also enjoyed cooking, and baking and most sporting events. Survivors include her beloved husband of 65 years, Hubert “Hub” Thoreson; son Steven (Heidi) Thoreson; brother, Carroll (Opal) Schmuhl; sisters-in-law, Helen and Martha Schmuhl; brother-in-law, Vern (Beverly) Thoreson; step granddaughters, Nicole, Brandie and Katie; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Anna Schmuhl; sister, Florence; brothers, Harold and Wilbur. A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s society or your local church. You may share your memories of Maureen at

