Long time antique truck, tractor and pedal tractor restorer and collector Maurice J. Beld passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 surrounded by family. He is known for being hard working, patient and loved teaching his grand and great grandkids. Maurice was born October 4, 1931 in Lodge Pole, South Dakota to parents William and Jessie (DeJong) Beld and was one of nine children. Maurice attended Sumas Christian School through 8th grade. He spent three years at the DeJong Ranch in South Dakota, then worked at Mt. Baker Plywood, Louws Construction and Van Boven Gravel all as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver until retirement at 62. He continued to work part time until 82 years of age. Maurice married Irene VanKooten on August 12, 1955 in Lynden, WA. Maurice was co-founder and longtime member of the Puget Sound Antique Tractor Assoc. and member of Third Christian Reformed Church. Maurice is survived by wife Irene Beld; children Duane (Bertha) Beld, Allan (Pat) Beld and Dean (Shelly) Beld; grandchildren Ryan, Jason, Justin, Scott, Austin, Alyssa and Angela; and 12 great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by siblings Johanna Broersma, Gladys VanDiest, Clarence Beld, Margaret (Jerry) Jacobs, Leo (Lyndia) Beld, Don (Rickie) Beld, Carol (Lewis) Stremler, and Virginia (Bill) Stephan. Visitation will be 12 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Gillies Funeral Home followed by a Graveside service at 1:15 p.m. in Monumenta Cemetery then on to Third Christian Reformed Church for the Memorial service at 2 p.m. Memorials may be sent to Lynden Christian Schools or Whatcom Hospice House. A special thank you to caregivers Nancy, Andrea, Christal and Julie whose tenderness and compassion were treasured. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

