Mavis C. Dammarell, age 71, of Ferndale went to be with the Lord Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Birch Bay Bible Community Church, 4460 Bay Rd., Blaine, WA 98230 with Pastor Tim Thiessen officiating. Private family graveside service was held at Enterprise Cemetery in Ferndale. Please share your thoughts and memories of Mavis online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 3, 2019