Max A. Taubert passed away suddenly at home in Cornucopia, WI on April 25, 2019. He was 66 years old. Max was raised in Madison, Ohio and spent most of his adult life in Duluth, MN where his business, Duluth Timber Co. was based. In more recent years he made his home Cornucopia, WI on Lake Superior. He is survived by his sister Margaret (Taubert) Cheaney, Margaret's daughter Shai (Hasse) Moss, Shai's son Warren, his former partners Debra Warner and Jayne Norton and his step-daughters Sara and Alison Norton. There will be a celebration of Max's life at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth, MN on June 9, 2019 at 6:00 pm. Everyone is welcome. We know that Max had an impact on many lives and would love to see everyone come together to celebrate his life and share their memories of him. If you have photos you would like to send to be displayed at the memorial please e-mail them to Sara at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please send donation to: Damiano Center 206 W 4th St Duluth, MN 55806 Bratley Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in Bellingham Herald on May 5, 2019

