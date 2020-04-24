Maxine Brown, age 91, of Hills, Minnesota died peacefully at the Tuff Memorial Home. A private family service was held. Maxine was born in Warner, Alberta, Canada to Harry and Minnie Leffingwell. She was raised in nearby Lethbridge, Alberta and would later move to Bellingham, Washington. To view Maxine's full life history, and to support Maxine's family during this time, please consider signing an online register and leaving a message to her family at www.hartquistfuneral.com. Maxine is survived by her husband, Robert of Luverne, Minnesota; children, Cally (Jan) Vierick of Brandon, South Dakota and Anastasia Brown also of Brandon; granddaughter, Shannon (Chris) Risnes of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Risnes of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Vivian (William) Kutcheran, Lois (Howard) Fleming, Frank "Sonny" Leffingwell; and her sons-in-law, Michael Groteke and Richard Johnson.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 24, 2020