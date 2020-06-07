Maxine Dolores Hilton
Maxine Dolores Hilton, age 89, passed away in Bellingham on May 30, 2020. Maxine was born on April 15, 1931 in Watsonville, CA to Bud and Winifred Compton. As a young girl her family moved north and settled on the Mt. Baker Hwy. Maxine attended Mt. Baker Schools. After graduating she went to work as a telephone operator. There she met and fell in love with a Residential Installer, Charles Cameron Hilton. She loved to watch Chuck play baseball. They were married in 1958 and together raised 4 children. Maxine was quickly appointed to CEO of 3204 Lakeway Dr. where she managed her family efficiently with loving kindness, and firm guidance. How she loved her family! Whether it was dinners at the house, picnics, camping at Saxon or Birch Bay, or working in the garden Maxine’s beautiful smile and gracious sense of humor made everything better. A woman for all seasons Maxine decorated and sewed, loved and schooled all the kids, filled the house with the smell of baked goods, and enjoyed canning with Granny and her aunts. She was always up for a BBQ, a ride in the car, Yahtzee at the kitchen table, or talking over the fence with the Nielsens next door. Maxine cherished birthdays, holidays, winter snows, and animals of any kind. As a true patriot, she instilled in her family a love for home and country. Maxine is preceded in death by her loving husband Charles Hilton Sr., brother Jim Compton, daughter-in-law Chris Hilton, and her best friend, Betty Cook. She is survived by children Chuck (Jan) Hilton Jr., Marlene (Jack) Wright, Jeannine (Chris) Tull, and Tom Hilton, 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 nieces, and 2 nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maxine’s name can be made to Whatcom Hospice, and Whatcom Humane Society. Please share memories of Maxine at molesfarewelltributes.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

