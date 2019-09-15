Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Louise Nystrom. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maxine Louise (Satter) (Dixon) Nystrom passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Confluence Hospital in Wenatchee, WA, at the age of 82. Maxine blessed our world September 10, 1936, born in Greybull, WY to parents Ole and Alyce Satter. She and her family eventually moved to the Lewiston, ID-Clarkston, WA Valley, where she grew up and attended Lewiston High School. Maxine moved to Bellingham, WA in 1956, where she met and married Max Dixon in February 1958. Max passed away in 2008. In 2013 she married long time family friend Mandel Nystrom Jr., who preceded her in death in February 2018. Maxine had two sisters that also preceded her in death, Dolores Todd in 2003, and Georgeann Lindbo in 2004. Maxine retired from Borstein Seafood. She also volunteered for the Salvation Army where she met many friends. Maxine had a passion for collecting court jesters, and bells. Warmhearted, and with a blissful smile, Maxine’s infectious laughter captured the hearts and minds of many. She was like a best friend, she was a great person, and she would give anything to anybody, without a second thought. Maxine was loved deeply, and she was deeply loved. Two siblings survive Maxine: Karen March (husband Gene), and Keith Satter (wife Wen).Three stepdaughters also survive her: Marlene Wilber (husband Dan), Darlene Henderson (husband Dave), Cheryl Howald, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2:30pm at Bayview Cemetery in Bellingham, WA.

