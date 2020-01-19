Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Mae Faaberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Maxine Mae Faaberg, our loving and devoted mother, on January 12, 2020. She was in her 89th year and within 2 days of her 90th birthday. Maxine was born in Bremerton on January 14, 1930 to parents Mack and Grace Lunsford. She spent much of her childhood in places such as Spokane, Yakima, and Crater Lake, and, the place she especially loved, San Juan Island. Maxine met her loving husband Richard “Dick” Faaberg while he was in the Army in Yakima, and were married 44 years. They resided in Renton, Seattle, Ferndale, Bellingham, and Sedro Woolley. Later years were spent in Mill Creek, where many friends were made. Children are Richard “Rick” Faaberg (m. Ginger Wiggins), Judy Faaberg, and Nancy Hansen (m. Gordon Hansen). Survivors also include grandchildren Bonnijo Chervenock (m. Scott Hain), Gillian Hansen, Greg Hansen, Richard “Ricky” Faaberg (m. Alexis Martin), and Rebekka “Bekka” Faaberg, as well as great grandchildren Richard “Richie” and Theodore “Theo” Faaberg. Maxine had a great sense of humor, was unfailingly kind and cheerful, and could talk the paint off a wall, according to her husband. She was a rabidly curious person, and read the entire Encyclopedia Britannica and Random House Unabridged Dictionary. She travelled extensively, and was particularly drawn to Cornwall. She was a student of history and an avid reader. A descendent of English folk, she loved her tea which had to be Red Rose. Please donate to whatcommuseum.org in Maxine’s memory. Private services will be held. Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

