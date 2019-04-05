Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine May Raper. View Sign

Maxine went home to be with her Savior March 4, 2019. She was born May 10, 1937 in Enumclaw, WA. to James & Catherine Miller and married George Raper on Jan. 20, 1956. She is survived by her husband George Hanes Raper, dau. Jolene Faye [Arturo] Barrios, sons; Rollie Thomas [Debbie] Raper, Bruce Hanes [Leslie] Raper & Scott James [Marlene] Raper, 13 grandchildren, 25 great & 4 great-great grandchildren. Maxine loved her family, crocheting, crafts, walking on the beach & serving in her church temple. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The family invites friends to join them in celebrating her life on Sat. April 20th @ 11 a.m. at Rome Grange Hall, 2821 Mt. Baker Hwy. Refreshments & fellowship following the Memorial service at the Grange Hall.

