Maxine went home to be with her Savior March 4, 2019. She was born May 10, 1937 in Enumclaw, WA. to James & Catherine Miller and married George Raper on Jan. 20, 1956. She is survived by her husband George Hanes Raper, dau. Jolene Faye [Arturo] Barrios, sons; Rollie Thomas [Debbie] Raper, Bruce Hanes [Leslie] Raper & Scott James [Marlene] Raper, 13 grandchildren, 25 great & 4 great-great grandchildren. Maxine loved her family, crocheting, crafts, walking on the beach & serving in her church temple. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The family invites friends to join them in celebrating her life on Sat. April 20th @ 11 a.m. at Rome Grange Hall, 2821 Mt. Baker Hwy. Refreshments & fellowship following the Memorial service at the Grange Hall.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine May Raper.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 5, 2019