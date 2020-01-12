Maxine P. Russell passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 4th 2020 at Christian Health Care Center. She is now with her Lord and savior. Maxine was born in Bellingham, WA to Harold and Madeline Raethke. She is proceeded in death by brother Hector DeGusseme, daughter Rosemary and Maxine's husband Gene Russell. Survived by brother, Larry Raethke of Ferndale, sister "Nan" Ried (Doug) of AZ. Sister-in-Law, Irene Degusseme, daughter Sharon E. Atchley of Bellingham, son Richard B. Watson (Marvi) of Lynden. Granddaughters; Marci (Lance), Mandy, Shannon, Brittany, and Wendy. Grandsons; Robert, Cameron, David, Ryan (Vanessa). Seventeen Great-Grandchildren and three Great-great grandchildren. Maxine loved family, baking, crocheting, the outdoors, and the Mariners! She will be missed by many but will continue to live on in our hearts.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 12, 2020