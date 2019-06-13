Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melissa Anntionette (Mimi) Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mimi, 44 years old, passed away at her beautiful home on Martin's Country Acres, Ferndale, Wa She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana & moved to Bellingham, Wa where she met her husband to be (Randy Martin Sr) encouraged by her Father. 10 years of Blessed marriage. They attended Dakota Creek Church. She volunteered at the Bridge Community Outreach Center, Birch Bay, Wa Mimi was a home maker, & her interests were beading, gardening, interior design, & enjoying her time out w/her girlfriends. She was passionate about the Lord, her husband, children, & her beloved animals, especially Koda & Maya. She had a way w/children & went out of her way to help others. She was kind, encouraging, & supportive. Mimi was preceded in death by her Grandparents, Bill & Emilia Baker & Sterling & Katherine Gassen. Those left to honor her w/her husband Randy are her Father James Wallace, Mother Cynthia Elizabeth Street & Step Father Steven Street SR, Brother, Steven Street JR, Mimi's three sons, Clint Michael Morris, Jackson House, & Jagger House along w/her many friends & family who adored her. Graveside Service to be held Friday 14th @ 11:00 at Enterprise Cemetery, 7041Vist Drive, Ferndale, Wa

Mimi, 44 years old, passed away at her beautiful home on Martin's Country Acres, Ferndale, Wa She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana & moved to Bellingham, Wa where she met her husband to be (Randy Martin Sr) encouraged by her Father. 10 years of Blessed marriage. They attended Dakota Creek Church. She volunteered at the Bridge Community Outreach Center, Birch Bay, Wa Mimi was a home maker, & her interests were beading, gardening, interior design, & enjoying her time out w/her girlfriends. She was passionate about the Lord, her husband, children, & her beloved animals, especially Koda & Maya. She had a way w/children & went out of her way to help others. She was kind, encouraging, & supportive. Mimi was preceded in death by her Grandparents, Bill & Emilia Baker & Sterling & Katherine Gassen. Those left to honor her w/her husband Randy are her Father James Wallace, Mother Cynthia Elizabeth Street & Step Father Steven Street SR, Brother, Steven Street JR, Mimi's three sons, Clint Michael Morris, Jackson House, & Jagger House along w/her many friends & family who adored her. Graveside Service to be held Friday 14th @ 11:00 at Enterprise Cemetery, 7041Vist Drive, Ferndale, Wa Published in Bellingham Herald on June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close