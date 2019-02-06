Melvin "Mel" Hewett

Melvin "Mel" Hewett, age 71, of Ferndale passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Bellingham. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Feb. 7, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at Greenacres Cemetery in Ferndale. Please share your thoughts and memories of Mel online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 6, 2019
