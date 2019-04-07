Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvyn Douglas Cowin. View Sign

Doug Cowin of Bellingham, WA passed away at the age of 77, from complications of a major stroke. He was born in Lynden, to parents Melvin & Marie Cowin. He graduated from Lynden High School in 1960 and Western Washington University in 1964, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in accounting. He is survived by his wife Suzanne Cowin (Dorr), his children, Charlene Pike (Kevin), Michael Cowin (Prins, Trevor Cowin, Tristin Peterson (Karl), plus 5 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday April 20th, at 1:00 pm, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1525 Electric Ave. Bellingham. A reception will be held immediately following, at Parkway Village (Cabana), 2015 24th St. Bellingham

Doug Cowin of Bellingham, WA passed away at the age of 77, from complications of a major stroke. He was born in Lynden, to parents Melvin & Marie Cowin. He graduated from Lynden High School in 1960 and Western Washington University in 1964, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in accounting. He is survived by his wife Suzanne Cowin (Dorr), his children, Charlene Pike (Kevin), Michael Cowin (Prins, Trevor Cowin, Tristin Peterson (Karl), plus 5 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday April 20th, at 1:00 pm, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1525 Electric Ave. Bellingham. A reception will be held immediately following, at Parkway Village (Cabana), 2015 24th St. Bellingham Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 7, 2019

