Doug Cowin of Bellingham, WA passed away at the age of 77, from complications of a major stroke. He was born in Lynden, to parents Melvin & Marie Cowin. He graduated from Lynden High School in 1960 and Western Washington University in 1964, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in accounting. He is survived by his wife Suzanne Cowin (Dorr), his children, Charlene Pike (Kevin), Michael Cowin (Prins, Trevor Cowin, Tristin Peterson (Karl), plus 5 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday April 20th, at 1:00 pm, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1525 Electric Ave. Bellingham. A reception will be held immediately following, at Parkway Village (Cabana), 2015 24th St. Bellingham
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 7, 2019