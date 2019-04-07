Meridale Jane Watson entered heaven March 30, 2019. Born in Detroit, Michigan on June 1, 1929, to Ottomar and Dorothy (Schmidt), she grew up in the Detroit and Rochester areas with her two sisters, Valerie {Larry) and Donna {Corky). God bless you all! Mom will be missed by all of us and we plan to see her again soon, where hearing aids, walkers and wheelchairs will never be needed again. Heaven and Mom are waiting for us to come home. Jesus is The Way. A celebration of her life will be held 1:00 PM, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Good News Fellowship Church, 1252 W. Axton Rd., Ferndale, WA 98248 with Pastor Tim Johnson officiating. Private graveside committal was held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ferndale. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Whatcom Hospice, 2800 Douglas AV, Bellingham, WA 98225. Please share your thoughts and memories of Meridale online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Meridale J. Watson.
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-656-5459
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 7, 2019