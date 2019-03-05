Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mervin Eugene Honrud. View Sign

Merv Honrud, age 86, passed away peacefully in his home Thursday, February 28, 2019, with his loving wife and children by his side. He was born on November 10th, 1932, in Glasgow, Montana to Melvin and Gertrude Honrud, and was raised in Opheim, Montana, where he loved to ride the open range with his cousin and was a cowboy at heart all his life. Merv moved to Whatcom County, with his family, in 1940. He served in the US Army from 1952-1954. Merv was best known as a proud and strong man, with an incredible sense of humor. He was honest, intelligent, and very much loved by his immediate and much extended bonus family. He married Sharon, the love of his life, in 1988, and she has always been right by his side. Merv started out as a farmer and did construction most of his life. He loved golf, hanging out with his brothers, and they enjoyed many great adventures together with their wives, traveling in their motorhomes. Merv was devoted to the love of family, and leaves behind a memory of love and respect for all of us to hold forever in our hearts. Merv will be buried Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Greenacres Memorial Park (5700 Northwest Drive, Ferndale, WA 98248) with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Community Church (1254 W Smith Road, Bellingham, WA 98226). In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations be sent to 4236 Ankar Park Drive #248, Bellingham, WA 98226 to help with expenses. For more information, please call Moles Farewell Tributes - Greenacres at 360-384-3401 or visit our website at

