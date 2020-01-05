Loving Husband, Father, Teacher, Director, Friend. Mervin G. Sliger passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 31st, 2019. He was 90, born October 19, 1929, in Redlands, CA to Truman and Burnadean (Bentley) Sliger. Mervin will be missed always by his loving wife Cindy, whom he adored and his children Jeff, Janell, Jay, Jarin, Jared, and Brad. He also has seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. We would like to especially thank Mark Schlichting for his amazing friendship and to thank Silverado, Whatcom Hospice, Right At Home, and North Cascades for their compassionate care. Special gratitude to Betty Urie, Marsha Alan and Ann Gray who helped watch over him with loving care. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice in Mervin’s honor. A spring memorial service is pending. You may share your memories of Mervin at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 5, 2020