Michael Anthony Flannery was born March 22, 1939 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His parents moved to Seattle, Washington when Mike was 11 years old, along with four brothers and two sisters. The large family soon moved to a small farm east of Auburn, WA. In his teenage years Mike began doing jobs normally performed by men; logging, shoeing horses, hay farming, hauling water in an old army truck, and working as a hand on a chicken ranch. He attended and graduated from Grays Harbor and the University of Puget Sound on football scholarships. Mike's work career would produce a list too long to mention. A sample of his resume gives one an idea of his willingness to try anything; underwater salvage, gold mining in Alaska, working the Alaska pipe-line, commercial fishing in Puget Sound, auto-dealership owner, Sudden Valley sales manager, realtor, and builder of many homes and apartment complexes in the Bellingham area just to name a few. Mike's "can do" spirit became a beacon for all that knew him. Mike is survived by: -Son Mike Jr., wife Mary, grandchildren Jennifer (husband Brooks) and Spencer -Daughter Patty, husband Mark, grandson Jake and great grandson Bradley -Son Greg, granddaughters Jordan and Courtney -Daughter Susan, husband Jim and grandson Lucas -Brothers Tim, Terry (deceased) Pat, Herb and their families -Sisters Susan (deceased), Kathy and their families Although Mike's work prowess is evident; what we remember most about him was his love of family, and his ability to empower others through his love and belief in them. It was very seldom that he did not have a house guest that needed a hand-up for one reason or another and he didn't care about the reason. If he could help, he would. His zest for life was passed on to his family. They have enthusiastically participated in every sport imaginable. As Mike would say, "There's not a couch potato in the bunch" The patriarch of the Flannery family died peacefully, surrounded by his family at his home on February 25, 2019. His big heart, and one of a kind spirit will be deeply missed. In lieu of a funeral service, family and friends will be invited to a summer-time celebration at his beloved farm house.

