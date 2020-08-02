Michael (Mike) Wood, 76, my husband and best friend, passed away on July 18, 2020, following a 5 month battle with pancreatic cancer. Mike was born in Bellingham on Dec. 29, 1943 to Paul Duane and Minnie (Kuljis) Wood. He was s life-long Bellingham resident, graduating as a Bellingham HS Red Raider in 1962. He leaves behind many close friends from BHS. Mike was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving 3 years, one with the 1st Cavalry Regiment, Vietnam. He was very patriotic. Mike held numerous jobs. He and best HS bud, Larry Petry, commercial fished in AK several seasons which has been a time of many fish stories. He worked at Consolidated Electric, Yeagers, Uniflite, and retired from the City of Bellingham Public Works in 2005. Mike loved watching UW football, and the Seahawks. He enjoyed golfing, getting a hole-in-one, playing pool, and playing on various baseball teams. He enjoyed walks and sitting near the breakwater or beach, enjoying the view. Mike was a great friend to many. He was honest, hardworking, funny, loved a good joke. He was a good cook, enjoyed a Manhattan, the sun, The Beach Boys, and loved to garden, being known as the Tomato Man. Mike leaves behind his wife and best friend of 20+ years, Elaine. He is survived by brothers Dan (Susan) Wood, and Paul Wood Jr., niece Anne Heller (Eric Brown), Jillian (Kyle) Butler, and nephew Chris Heller. He is also survived by stepdaughter Jennifer (Jerry) Prather, grandsons Andrew (Ella), and Kyle Prather, and great grandson Desmond. Other family members are brothers- and sisters-in-law Eldon Peters, Gary Peters and Joanne Peterson. Numerous other nieces and nephews. His parents and sister Nancy predecease him. Memorials may be made to the Whatcom Hospice House or a favorite charity
in his name. RIP, dear Michael. You will be missed. Until we meet again. A celebration of life will be at a later date