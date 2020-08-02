1/1
Michael D. Wood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael (Mike) Wood,  76, my husband and best friend, passed away on July 18, 2020, following a 5 month battle with pancreatic cancer. Mike was born in Bellingham on Dec. 29, 1943 to Paul Duane and Minnie (Kuljis) Wood. He was s life-long Bellingham resident, graduating as a Bellingham HS Red Raider in 1962. He leaves behind many close friends from BHS. Mike was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army,  serving 3 years, one with the 1st Cavalry Regiment, Vietnam. He was very patriotic. Mike held numerous jobs. He and best HS bud, Larry Petry, commercial fished in AK several seasons which has been a time of many fish stories. He worked at Consolidated Electric, Yeagers,  Uniflite, and retired from the City of Bellingham Public Works in 2005. Mike loved watching UW football, and the Seahawks. He enjoyed golfing, getting a hole-in-one, playing pool, and playing on various baseball teams. He enjoyed walks and sitting near the breakwater or beach, enjoying the view. Mike was a great friend to many. He was honest, hardworking,  funny,  loved a good joke. He was a good cook, enjoyed a Manhattan, the sun, The Beach Boys,  and loved to garden, being known as the Tomato Man. Mike leaves behind his wife and best friend of 20+ years, Elaine. He is survived by brothers Dan (Susan) Wood, and Paul Wood Jr., niece Anne Heller (Eric Brown), Jillian (Kyle) Butler, and nephew Chris Heller. He is also survived by stepdaughter Jennifer (Jerry) Prather,  grandsons Andrew (Ella), and Kyle Prather, and great grandson Desmond.  Other family members are brothers- and sisters-in-law Eldon Peters,  Gary Peters and Joanne Peterson. Numerous other nieces and nephews. His parents and sister Nancy predecease him. Memorials may be made to the Whatcom Hospice House or a favorite charity in his name. RIP, dear Michael. You will be missed. Until we meet again.  A celebration of life will be at a later date

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved