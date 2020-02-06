Michael ("Mike") Duane Klinger, 75, of Corpus Christi, TX, formerly of Somers, IA; Fort Dodge, IA; and Bellingham, WA; passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at The Heart Hospital in Corpus Christi. A Celebration of Life service will take place at 8:30 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Laufersweiler-Sievers Funeral Home in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Family graveside service will be at North Lawn Cemetery in Fort Dodge with military rites presented by the Post 1856 and the United States Navy Honor Guard. A time of gathering for family and friends will follow the burial at the (518 South 29th Street) in Fort Dodge.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 6, 2020