On Saturday morning, June 29, 2019, Mike ("Mick") Westby went home to Heaven. He was 81 years old. His final hours were spent in peaceful sleep at the Hospice House in Bellingham, WA. His body succumbed to chronic anemia and kidney failure. Mike served his country in the Marine Corps. A lifelong resident of Bellingham, he was employed as a millwright at Georgia Pacific for nearly 38 years, from 1962 until his retirement in 2000. A quiet man, Mike was a loving son to his mother. He was kind, generous and bright. Those close to him were both fortunate and blessed to have known him. He loved cars, coins, golf, and history, and would engage in entertaining conversation on any of these subjects. Mike is survived by his brother, Dan Westby of Ballard, WA, 2 nieces, and 2 nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Westby of Bellingham. Mike will be interred at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale, WA. At Mike’s request, there will be no service. Memorials in Mike's name may be made to the Bellingham Food Bank or to Hospice.

