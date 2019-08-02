Mike Endicott, age 60, died tragically as the result of a car accident on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born March 12, 1959 in San Francisco, CA to Rex and Joan Endicott. Mike enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping and hunting. He was friendly, easy-going, and a good friend. Mike was preceded in death by his father Rex, his mother Joan and his brother Steve. He is survived by his brother John (wife Arlene), step-mother Colleen, half-siblings Rexanne, Melody, Gary, Blake and Jeffrey, and many loving relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at Enterprise Cemetery, 7041 Vista Dr. in Ferndale on Monday, August 12th at 2 PM. Military honors will also be presented for Mike’s father Rex, who passed in April of 2019. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 2, 2019