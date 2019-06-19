Michael was born in Auburn, WA on May 5, 2947 to Lawton and Wilma (McCaulley) Lewis. Raised in Bellingham, he attended Bellingham High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army. Michael worked at a Janitor and Landscaper for the majority of his life, taking pride in his yardwork skills. He was a caring and loving man with a great sense of humor. He is survived by his son, Brandon Lewis; brothers, Fred, Dennis, Gregg, and Gary; daughters, Cynthia and Tracey; beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. A graveside committal will be held on Friday, June 21st, 2019 at 10:00AM at Greenacres Memorial Park (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale) with a reception following at the Clubhouse at 4015 Eliza Ave. Bellingham. Please share your memories of Michael at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 19, 2019