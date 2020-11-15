Michael Gougeon
January 21, 1941 - November 9, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Michael Gougeon was born January 21, 1941 to Earl and Mary the second of four children. He spent his childhood in Wyandotte, MI and attended St. Elizabeth and St. Patrick's Catholic Schools/Parish and U of M. At 19 years old, he traveled on vacation to Southern California and stayed. Within two years, he met his beautiful wife Kay and they started their family of four children in Santa Monica and then moved to Bellingham in 1979. Michael was self-employed as a cabinet maker, Master Carpenter and residential remodeler. Michael leaves a legacy of four married children and 12 grandchildren. He invested his time in his Catholic faith, his family, his friendships and his hobby of restoring a 1956 100-4 Austin Healy. His life reflected these values with intention and passion.
For a full eulogy, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com
Memorial gifts can be made to: Whatcom County Pregnancy Clinic or Whatcom Hospice.