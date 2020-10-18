Michael H. Conour
July 24, 1945 - October 5, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Mike was born in Yakima, WA to Harvey and Celeste (Mansford) Conour. Mike passed away at Silverado Memory Care due to natural causes - Alzheimer's.
Mike graduated Bellingham High School in 1963. He married Diana (Harvey). Mike worked for his Dad, Harvey, and brother-in-law, Bud Pittman, at Conour & Pittman Inc, an Auto & RV shop. Their first son, Michael Jr., was born and Mike became part owner after his Dad retired. Mike was a member of the Sportsman's Club and Mt Baker Long Rifles Club as his family expanded with twins, Michelle and Matthew. Lots of campfires and hunting stories during this time.
Mike and Bud prepared for retirement - they sold Conour & Pittman (now Kulshan Brewing Co). Mike remarried to Linda (Richardson). He traveled Montana (fly fishing the Madison River), Idaho and Wyoming, then took a job at Sudden Valley Maintenance Dept. Mike loved any cookies or friendly waves from neighbors.
After deciding to settle into retirement, Mike spent time working in his workshop and finding irresistible things at Grizzly Tools & Harbor Freight. Mike loved being outdoors. He enjoyed anyone that stopped by for a visit and a cup of coffee. Mike loved chasing the elusive 'Tom Turkey' in Colville WA.
Preceding him in death are his parents, his 2nd wife Linda, brother-in-law Bud Pittman, and cherished best friend, Barry Edin.
Mike is survived by his sons, Michael Conour Jr, Matthew (Carissa) Conour and his #1 daughter Michelle Callahan, his Sisters Barbara Pittman & Mary Gould, and his Grandchildren Brian Callahan Jr, Jacob Callahan, Dylan Conour & Adam Conour.
The family asks for you to share your memories of Mike at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
