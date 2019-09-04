Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael J. Perry. View Sign Service Information Moles Farewell Tributes-Bellingham 2465 Lakeway Drive Bellingham , WA 98229 (360)-733-0510 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael J. Perry, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 28th, at his home. He leaves behind his mother, Gail Perry; two brothers, Scott and Jeff Perry; son, Jason Perry; daughter, Jennifer Perry; five grandchildren; and many friends. Raised in Bellingham, he was a lifelong resident and proud father. He spent the majority of his life in careers with Coca Cola and Northwest Honda in Bellingham. Mike had a passion for the outdoors, both an avid fisherman and hunter. Spending time in the woods was one of his favorite past times. He enjoyed the heat of a real wood fire and working hard cutting firewood. He kept his lawn and landscaping pristine and enjoyed feeding the deer off his front deck. An avid motorcycle enthusiast, he loved going to races and tooling around in his shop. He could fix just about anything with an engine. A jack of all trades, he was always giving a helping hand. In his later years, you would often find him on Sundays watching NASCAR races. Not a material person, it was the little things in life that he appreciated. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, but never forgotten. A private burial will be held at Greenacres Memorial Park. Please share your memories of Mike at

