Michael James Dodd
May 27, 1971 - October 10, 2020
Bellingham, Wyoming - Michael James Dodd, age 49, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, in his home and surrounded by his family, Mike lost his courageous and lengthy battle with cancer. Mike was goofy, unapologetically himself, witty and someone who loved his family unconditionally. He was born May 27, 1971 to parents Steve and Linda Dodd. Mike's formative years were filled with Scouting and Music. Mike attained the highest rank of Scouting having received the Eagle Award in 1988. He was also a Vigil Honor member of the Order of the Arrow. Upon graduation from Sehome High School in 1989 he auditioned and received an appointment to the U.S. Army Band. After being honorably discharged he returned to Bellingham and earned an Associate's Degree in Computer Technology. He worked for several local companies in the computer field prior to his cancer challenge. Mike was a gifted artist with wood, making Christmas gifts for individuals which were prized by the recipients. Mike is survived by his parents of Ferndale, his brother Greg of Bellingham, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a multitude of very close friends and associates. He is also survived by his partner, Pandora Daugherty, children, Lily and Johni and extended family of Samantha, Nancy, Tami, Li and Kevin who have provided Mike with loving support and excellent health care along with Hospice. To Mike's cousins, Pat and Brook Dodd, our hearts are full of gratitude for all the help you gave to Mike and his family during this sad time. Mike, we loved you unconditionally and our hearts are broken.
May the force be with you!
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice or a charity of your choice
