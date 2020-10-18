1/1
Michael James Dodd
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael James Dodd
May 27, 1971 - October 10, 2020
Bellingham, Wyoming - Michael James Dodd, age 49, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, in his home and surrounded by his family, Mike lost his courageous and lengthy battle with cancer. Mike was goofy, unapologetically himself, witty and someone who loved his family unconditionally. He was born May 27, 1971 to parents Steve and Linda Dodd. Mike's formative years were filled with Scouting and Music. Mike attained the highest rank of Scouting having received the Eagle Award in 1988. He was also a Vigil Honor member of the Order of the Arrow. Upon graduation from Sehome High School in 1989 he auditioned and received an appointment to the U.S. Army Band. After being honorably discharged he returned to Bellingham and earned an Associate's Degree in Computer Technology. He worked for several local companies in the computer field prior to his cancer challenge. Mike was a gifted artist with wood, making Christmas gifts for individuals which were prized by the recipients. Mike is survived by his parents of Ferndale, his brother Greg of Bellingham, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a multitude of very close friends and associates. He is also survived by his partner, Pandora Daugherty, children, Lily and Johni and extended family of Samantha, Nancy, Tami, Li and Kevin who have provided Mike with loving support and excellent health care along with Hospice. To Mike's cousins, Pat and Brook Dodd, our hearts are full of gratitude for all the help you gave to Mike and his family during this sad time. Mike, we loved you unconditionally and our hearts are broken.
May the force be with you!
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice or a charity of your choice. A friend to many, please share your thoughts and memories online at, www.sigsfuneralservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-656-5459
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved