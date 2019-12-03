Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Kim Childers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael “Kim” Childers, age 62, a long-time resident of Skagit and Whatcom Counties passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019. Born in Mount Vernon, Washington, Kim was the youngest son in a bustling family of eight siblings born to Everett and Nevada (McGrath) Childers. He was a lifelong animal lover and would often arrive at any event with one of his beloved dogs. He followed in the footsteps of his father with a passion for antiques, fishing, cooking, and tinkering. He was known for his bear hugs and loved to call everyone by affectionate nicknames. One of his best old-timey charms was to arrive at family holidays with silver dollars for his many nieces and nephews. He maintained contact with his childhood friends, Ricky Nelson and Don Grace, who were considered two more sons in the Childers clan. He was an excellent chef, always generous with anything he had, and he loved a good party. Kim worked for many summers cooking on fishing boats in AK and then for a time worked for the WA State Ferries. Later in life, he really loved spending time on his property in Ferndale. He will be missed by many. He is survived by his longtime canine companion “Lucky Dog”, his love Sharon Bay, and sisters, Jaime LeBlond, Patricia Wightman (husband Scott), Kathie Hansen, Teresa Cromeenes (husband Pat), Donna Evenson (husband Gunnar), his brother, Eric Childers, sister-in-law Vickie Childers (husband Tom), and a plethora of nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews. Kim was preceded in death by his brother Tommy and his parents, Bud & Vada. A Celebration of Life will be held in early spring with details to follow in the paper when confirmed. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society.

