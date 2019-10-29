Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Lee Allen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Lee Allen passed away at the age of 67 at his home on Monday, October 21, 2019. Michael was born August 1, 1952 in Spokane, WA to Donald and Shirley Allen. He joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and married Rhonda M. Ellsworth on June 15, 1973 in Salt Lake City Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah. The couple settled in Bellingham, Washington where they raised their three children, Christopher (Alena) Allen, Craig (Nikki) Allen, and Nichole Allen. He worked at Intalco. Michael’s posterity grew with the births of six grandchildren Jacob, Maison, Drew, Valerie, Natalie & Makenna. Michael is survived by his wife, all of his children and grandchildren, his mother and several siblings, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and brothers-in-law. He was preceded in death by his father. Burial and graveside services will be held at Enterprise Cemetery, 7041 Vista Drive, Ferndale, WA on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:30am

Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 29, 2019

