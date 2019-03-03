Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Liam Hubner. View Sign

A shining light in our life has gone out too soon and will be deeply missed. Mike was born on December 4, 1974 at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Taipei, Taiwan. He passed quietly at home at age 44 in Anacortes, WA on February 15, 2019 surrounded by his family after a stoic, determined battle against melanoma. He was a "military brat" who matured into a gentle soft-spoken man with an infectious smile and strong loyalties. Michael graduated from Bellingham High School in 1993, attended Western Washington University briefly before finishing a course in computer technology at Heald School. He enjoyed travel and was open to new experiences and people and loved his rescue dog, Tempe. Michael is survived by his son, Griffin, a Sonar Technician in the US Navy, stationed in Bremerton, WA, his parents Cindy and Jon Hubner of Anacortes and his older brother, Ian Hubner of Bellingham, WA. A celebration of his life will be held in Zuanich Point Park - Port of Bellingham, on April 13, 2019 from Noon to 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations can be made in Mike's name to Hospice of the Northwest. To share memories of Michael, please sign the online guest register at

