Zippo passed away on 20 January 2019 at his home in Berlin. He leaves behind his wife Stanzi and their dog Charley, who he loved like a son even if he hated to admit it. Whether you were meeting him for the first time or a life-long friend you couldn’t help but be infected by his easy laugh and love of life. He lived with authenticity, passion, and a healthy sense of humour… And if you got him started on beer or music—strap in. He shared the love he had for beer with people around the world, and his honest passion was easy to see. Needless to say his wife is quite vexed with him. Raise a drink for Zippo. Na’Zdrowie!
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael "Zippo" Parzick.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 30, 2019