Michael Patrick Francisco passed away at the age of 76, on October 21, 2019. Mike was born on March 17th, 1943, in Bellingham, WA. He moved to Southern California in the early 70s and remained there until his death. Mike is survived by his two daughters, Shannon Papcun (Ron) and Jennifer Francisco. He is also survived by his grandson, Tristan Papcun, his sisters Fern Frey and Pat Radisich, brother Steve Francisco, and his best friend Sam Bonduris. There will be a private graveside service on December 10th at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale, WA followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:30pm at 5700 Northwest Drive, Ferndale, WA.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 7, 2019