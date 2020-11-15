1/1
Michelle Lee West
1973 - 2020
Michelle Lee West
April 10, 1973 - November 5, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Michelle Lee (Warner) West 47, passed away Nov 5, 2020 at Whatcom Hospice house in the presence of her husband and mother after a short 6 week battle with breast cancer. Michelle was born April 10, 1973 in Bellingham WA to Tom & Jean Warner. Michelle was a funny, strong, incredibly kind and beautiful person who loved people, baking, raising her children and talking with anyone who got close enough to her. She was a 1991 graduate of Bellingham High School. She worked for 20 years at Brown & Cole/The Market before her and Shane started a family, later working for Lynden schools as a kitchen lady. She volunteered at her kids school and with the Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts. With the kids in tow she was always ready for a trip to the beach or the park. She and her husband Shane celebrated 25 years of marriage in September of this year. If you knew Michelle, your life was touched by this vibrant lady. She loved her family, her friends and life. Her beauty, her light and her humor lives on in the lives of everyone she touched. She is survived by her husband Shane, her beautiful children Alex 10, Austin 8 and Annabelle 8, mother & father Tom & Jean Warner, all of Lynden, her brother Tom II from Bellingham and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. When you look to the skies at night you'll see the heavens have gained a bright star. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 12, 2020
Michelle will be so missed, we never new her that well, we were friends on Facebook and I always loved seeing there family fun trips and the kids pictures growing up like crazy. We have been friends with her folks since high school and we know she was a beautiful person inside and out so giving and she loved her family and will be so missed, sending love and hugs to you all God Bless.
Steve and Debbie Paxton
Friend
November 11, 2020
Michelle was a bright light to all ❤ Always willing to lend a hand, encouragement and kindness. She will be greatly missed but I know her legacy will live on thru her previous kiddos & husband. Hugs & prayers!!
Kari & Westyn Mulder
Friend
