Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle Small. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michelle Small (Holcomb), age 75, passed away on May 30, 2019 after a long illness. She is survived by her daughter, J’aime Ellen (Scott); granddaughters Allison Rose and Rachel Grace; her son, Jason Edward (Nicki); grandsons Payton James, Finnian Canfield, and Lachlan Reynolds; brother William (Vangie). She was preceded in death by her husband, Jamie in 2005; father, Jesse H. Holcomb; mother, Robbie Lee Salter. She was born February 17, 1944 in Borger, Texas. She graduated from North Texas University with a degree in English. She started her education at Washington State University where fate stepped in on October 16 when a Kappa Kappa Gamma sister set her up with a handsome Phi Delta Theta. Their adventure together began in Idaho, taking them to Lewisville, Texas, then to Boulder, Colorado and Bellingham. Their life together was one of great love and joy. Together, they were the example for their children of loving parents and partners. Michelle was a beloved teacher in Longmont, Colorado, teaching English at Northeast Junior High and Skyline High School. She was nominated for Colorado’s Teacher of the Year. She and Jamie retired to Bellingham in 1999. She joined the Assistance League of Bellingham and worked for many years overseeing Operation School Bell program. In 2011, along with 5 friends, started the local nonprofit, Bellingham Giving Circle, to support homeless high school students complete their education in the Bellingham and Blaine School Districts. In this endeavor, she was awarded the Bellingham School District’s 2017 Promise Community Service Award. In 2015, she was awarded the Molina Healthcare Community Champions Award. Throughout her life, her passion for travel took her to all corners of the earth, from the Great Wall of China to the Palace Square in Saint Petersburg, to scuba diving and sailing through beautiful blue waters. As a wife, mother, sister, teacher and friend, her generosity will always be remembered. Mom, you are at peace and we love you and will miss you always. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bellingham Giving Circle. Funeral Services will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, with burial following at Bayview Cemetery. For service details, please call Moles Farewell Tributes (360-733-0510). Afterwards, there will be a gathering to celebrate her life. To share your memories with Michelle's family, please visit

Michelle Small (Holcomb), age 75, passed away on May 30, 2019 after a long illness. She is survived by her daughter, J’aime Ellen (Scott); granddaughters Allison Rose and Rachel Grace; her son, Jason Edward (Nicki); grandsons Payton James, Finnian Canfield, and Lachlan Reynolds; brother William (Vangie). She was preceded in death by her husband, Jamie in 2005; father, Jesse H. Holcomb; mother, Robbie Lee Salter. She was born February 17, 1944 in Borger, Texas. She graduated from North Texas University with a degree in English. She started her education at Washington State University where fate stepped in on October 16 when a Kappa Kappa Gamma sister set her up with a handsome Phi Delta Theta. Their adventure together began in Idaho, taking them to Lewisville, Texas, then to Boulder, Colorado and Bellingham. Their life together was one of great love and joy. Together, they were the example for their children of loving parents and partners. Michelle was a beloved teacher in Longmont, Colorado, teaching English at Northeast Junior High and Skyline High School. She was nominated for Colorado’s Teacher of the Year. She and Jamie retired to Bellingham in 1999. She joined the Assistance League of Bellingham and worked for many years overseeing Operation School Bell program. In 2011, along with 5 friends, started the local nonprofit, Bellingham Giving Circle, to support homeless high school students complete their education in the Bellingham and Blaine School Districts. In this endeavor, she was awarded the Bellingham School District’s 2017 Promise Community Service Award. In 2015, she was awarded the Molina Healthcare Community Champions Award. Throughout her life, her passion for travel took her to all corners of the earth, from the Great Wall of China to the Palace Square in Saint Petersburg, to scuba diving and sailing through beautiful blue waters. As a wife, mother, sister, teacher and friend, her generosity will always be remembered. Mom, you are at peace and we love you and will miss you always. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bellingham Giving Circle. Funeral Services will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, with burial following at Bayview Cemetery. For service details, please call Moles Farewell Tributes (360-733-0510). Afterwards, there will be a gathering to celebrate her life. To share your memories with Michelle's family, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close