Michael Jon Rasmusson “Mikey,” age 73 of Bellingham, Washington passed away on Saturday March 23rd surrounded by family at Virginia Mason Hospital after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. He was born on December 4th, 1945 in La Grande, Oregon. He is survived and will be deeply missed by his two sons David (Daphne) Rasmusson and Craig (Sara) Rasmusson and his 4 grandchildren, Kelci, Mya, Zack and Colby, his younger brother Alan Rasmusson and sister in law Diane Rasmusson. Mike had fond memories growing up and attending high school in Chehalis, Washington. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. As a single father he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in education from Western Washington University. He later went on to have a successful career in banking for over 30 years and retired in Bellingham, Washington in 2015. Mike aka: “Pilot Mikey” had his private pilot’s license and for many years he loved to fly his Ercoupe all around Washington. His other hobbies include fly fishing, traveling and reading. However most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. A celebration of life will be an inurnment held at Claquato Cemetery located at 142 Stearns Rd Chehalis, Wa.98532 on May 28th at 2:00pm. Friends and family are welcome.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike J. Rasmusson.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 9, 2019