Mildred “Millie” Buatte, weep not for me though I have gone into the gentle night. Born March 17, 1930 died peacefully on March 2, 2020 just two weeks short of age 90. Millie had three children whom she loved dearly; Karen (Phil) Amarando, Linda (Dave) Schnell and Diane Beaman. Two grandchildren and four great grandchildren; Bryan (Laurie) with Blake and Kylie Silves and Joe (Delfina) with Marissa and Mckenzie Amarando. She is also survived by her beloved dog Bentley. At her request, there will be no services. She will be buried along side her husband Ed. Please do not dwell upon my death, but celebrate my life.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 13, 2020