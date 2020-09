Mildred LaVonne BuckenmeyerDecember 16, 1926 - September 18, 2020Deming, Washington - Mildred 'Midge' Lavonne (Varang) Buckenmeyer, age 93, peacefully passed away at her home in Deming, Washington, Friday, September 18, 2020. Midge was born December 16, 1926 in Dighton Lane, Kansas to Elmer and Edna (Zink) Mathes. The family moved from Kansas on June 10, 1937 and arrived in Sumas, Washington on June 23, 1937. She attended Nooksack Valley Schools. Midge loved her family very much. She loved to cook and collect recipes. She made the best macaroni salad. On October 7, 1946 she married Fred W. Varang in Sumas, Washington. Together they raised two wonderful boys, Gary and Larry. Fred passed away on January 28, 1975. Midge is survived by her husband Fred J. Buckenmeyer; her 2 sons, Gary (Darlene) Varang and Larry Varang; 4 grandchildren, Dean Varang, Fred (Toni) Varang, Lacey (Marty) De Lange, Christina (Brodie) Whitney; 8 great-grandchildren, Leighanna, Kevin, Jason, Tiana, Bennett, Elizabeth, Sydney and Brighton; 2 great-great grandchildren, Owen and Audrina; and the cat, Ryder; 4 stepchildren, Fred Buckenmeyer, Dianna (Bob) Gay, Camille Knutsen and Karen Buckenmeyer; 11 step grandchildren and 8 step great-great grandchildren and numerous other relatives. At her request there will be no formal service. Please share your thoughts and memories of Midge online at www.sigsfuneralservice.com