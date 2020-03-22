Guest Book View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Graveside service 11:00 AM Nooksack Cemetery E. Madison Rd Nooksack , WA View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Redeemer Lutheran Church 858 W. Smith Rd Bellingham , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Milo Hallmark, age 71, passed away at home in Bellingham on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born June 15, 1948 in Bellingham to Leo and Phyllis (VanSoest) Hallmark. Milo graduated from Meridian High School in 1966 and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He married Vivian Parks on August 10, 1974 in Bellingham. In earlier years Milo was a commercial fisherman and later owned and operated Hallmark Industries, a fiberglass company. Milo had a great sense of humor, was an amazing storyteller, and always had a smile on his face. He saw the humorous side of everything and made others feel like family. Milo and Vivian enjoyed travelling and took numerous long road trips with no destinations. He was a loving husband, dad and Papa, and will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Phyllis, son Adam, sister Bev and brother Robert. Milo is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Vivian, daughter Valerie (Bobby) Gillispie and their daughter Julian, Adam’s widow Melissa (Alex) and their children Ethan, Jordan, Ava and Mila, siblings Jenny (Fred), Leona, Richard (Pam), Gary (Dee), Darlene and Jody, and many loving relatives and friends. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Nooksack Cemetery on E. Madison Rd in Nooksack on Saturday, March 28th at 11 AM followed by a 2 PM Memorial Service at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 858 W. Smith Rd in Bellingham. A reception will follow at the church. Vicar Rex Watt will be officiating. Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church. You may share memories with the family at

