Milo Hallmark, age 71, passed away at home in Bellingham on Monday, March 9, 2020. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Nooksack Cemetery on E. Madison Rd. in Nooksack on Saturday, September 12th at 11am, followed by an open house at the family home, 5333 Hallmark Ln. in Bellingham from 1-5 PM, with an open sharing time starting at 1:30 pm. Vicar Rex Watt will be officiating. Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church. View Milo’s complete obituary and share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
