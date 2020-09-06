1/1
Milo M. Hallmark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Milo Hallmark, age 71, passed away at home in Bellingham on Monday, March 9, 2020. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Nooksack Cemetery on E. Madison Rd. in Nooksack on Saturday, September 12th at 11am, followed by an open house at the family home, 5333 Hallmark Ln. in Bellingham from 1-5 PM, with an open sharing time starting at 1:30 pm. Vicar Rex Watt will be officiating. Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church. View Milo’s complete obituary and share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved