Milton "Milt" E. Jones, age 95, of Bellingham, WA died on March 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. Milt was born on August 21, 1923 in Bellingham, WA, the oldest son of Elmer and Alice Jones. He grew up in Bellingham and graduated from Meridian High School. On August 17, 1946, he married Elaine H. Strube. Milton served in the U.S. Navy as a gunner, Seaman First Class, and later worked as a machinist, eventually retiring from Georgia Pacific in 1985. He is survived by his children Suzan (Carman) Saia, Judy Potter, Wayne (Cindy) Jones, and Marilyn Jones, his 8 grandchildren, and his 12 great-grandchildren. A funeral service and graveside committal will be held Friday March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Moles Farewell Tributes - Greenacres (5700 Northwest Dr. Ferndale, WA), followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . To share your condolences and memories of Milton, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 13, 2019