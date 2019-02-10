Miranda Rainbow Heart (Polly Lorraine Richter), 55, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2019 at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham, WA, after a short, valiant battle against a very aggressive cancer. To read more of Miranda's story and to share your memories and condolences, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 10, 2019