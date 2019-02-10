Miranda Rainbow Heart

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miranda Rainbow Heart.

Miranda Rainbow Heart (Polly Lorraine Richter), 55, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2019 at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham, WA, after a short, valiant battle against a very aggressive cancer. To read more of Miranda's story and to share your memories and condolences, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Funeral Home
Moles Farewell Tributes-Bellingham
2465 Lakeway Drive
Bellingham, WA 98229
(360) 733-0510
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.