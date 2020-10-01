1/1
Miriam "Joelle" Boileau
1919 - 2020
Miriam "Joelle" Boileau
September 2, 1919 - September 26, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Joelle Boileau, age 101, passed away peacefully in Bellingham on September 26, 2020. She was born September 2, 1919 in Jerusalem, AR to Oscar and Cora Lawless. Joelle enjoyed politics and was a strong women's rights advocate. She had a sharp mind and often debated with others. Joelle loved history, gardening, and all animals. She will be dearly missed. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.


Published in Bellingham Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
