Obituary

Monta passed away on the evening of January 9, 2020. She was born Monta Rosamond Mitchell on July 30, 1932, in Gary, Indiana. Her parents were Susan Beulah (Andrews) Mitchell and Dickey Leroy Mitchell, Jr. She met the love of her life, Richard Wagar, square dancing and volunteering at the Bellingham Theatre Guild. They were married Feb 4, 1967, blending their families from previous marriages. Family meant everything to her. She greatly enjoyed her multitude of photo albums and family pictures on the walls of her home, from ancestors to great-grandkids. The Bellingham Theatre Guild was very important in Monta’s life, where she and Richard worked mostly behind the scenes. She greatly enjoyed the creativity, talent and friendship of such artistic and dedicated people. She wrote the Guild’s programs and newsletters for 20 years and was their membership chairperson. From 1976 to 2012 she relished being the Guild Historian, building up extensive archives, and writing three books about the history of that famous, long-lasting, all-volunteer thespian group. The Guild honored Monta with a Life Membership Award. She and Richard also volunteered at St Joseph’s Hospital from 2000 to 2019. Monta was a Licensed Vocational Nurse in California and Arizona during her first marriage, before starting her family. She moved to Bellingham in 1962 and was employed in the Whatcom County Treasurer’s Office for 25 years. The Wagars lived on a small farm south of Lynden from 1970 to 1999 where she took great joy in working in her big garden and having many animals as pets. Monta greatly revered the natural world and was very supportive of all animals, both wild and domestic. She was a member of the Baha’i Faith since 1957. The true brotherhood of mankind (“We’re all cousins”), the oneness of all religions (“We all worship the same Creator”) and living for service to others, were the credos of her life. Monta was preceded in death by her three brothers, Edward Lee Mitchell, D. Lee Mitchell III, and Paul A. Mitchell. Her children are “Hari” Harry C. Heath, and “Thumbs” R. Mitchell Heath. She considered Richard’s children her own, and they are Debbie (Jim) Kallio, Verna (Wayne) Andal, Tori (Shawn) Ritchey and Phillip Tovrea. Richard and Monta also have 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many precious nieces and nephews. Monta will be missed dearly by so many. A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced. Please share your memories of Monta at

