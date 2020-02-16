Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monta Rosamond Wagar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Monta Wagar passed away on the evening of January 9, 2020. She was born Monta Rosamond Mitchell on July 30, 1932 in Gary, Indiana to Susan Beulah (Andrews) and Dickey Leroy Mitchell, Jr. Monta worked as a Licensed Vocational Nurse in California and Arizona, and later worked in the Whatcom County Treasurer's Office for 25 years. She was a tireless volunteer for The Bellingham Theatre Guild and for St. Joseph Hospital. In 1967 she married the love of her life, Richard Wagar, blending their families from previous marriages. Monta was a member of the Baha'i Faith and lived out her believe in the true brotherhood of mankind. Her children are sons, "Hari" Harry C. Heath, and "Thumbs" R. Mitchell Heath. She considered Richard's children her own and they are: Debbie (Jim) Kallio, Verna (Wayne) Andal, Tori (Shawn) Ritchey and Phillip Tovrea. Richard and Monta also have 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many precious nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 22 at 1:00pm at Greenacres Memorial Park (5700 Northwest Dr. Ferndale, WA). Donations may be made in Monta's memory to the Bellingham Theatre Guild - PO Box 607 Bellingham, WA 98227. To share your memories of Monta, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 16, 2020

