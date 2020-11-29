monte was without a doubt a beautiful man i was begining to lose my belief in true honest compassionate people then i met monte he is, was every bit of everything i love and the way i feel we all are meant to be all i needed when i was slipping was to see his face go for short walk with him and i would be put back on track with my love for all that shares this life with me . Monte you will most certainly be missed by every life youve touched with your smile that lit up a room and voice that was calming and hug that made you feel like he knew how feel. your free now from all lifes pain !

heather payton

Friend