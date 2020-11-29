1/1
Monte L. Nieuwendorp
1960 - 2020
Monte L. Nieuwendorp
June 18, 1960 - November 19, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Monte L. Nieuwendorp, age 60, passed away on Thurs. Nov. 19, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held later when we can all gather together again. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting for donations to be made to Monte's memorial donation fund to help with final expenses. Donations can be made at any local WECU location, made out to his sister Mona Wilson. To read Monte's full obituary and to share your memories, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com.



Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 27, 2020
monte was without a doubt a beautiful man i was begining to lose my belief in true honest compassionate people then i met monte he is, was every bit of everything i love and the way i feel we all are meant to be all i needed when i was slipping was to see his face go for short walk with him and i would be put back on track with my love for all that shares this life with me . Monte you will most certainly be missed by every life youve touched with your smile that lit up a room and voice that was calming and hug that made you feel like he knew how feel. your free now from all lifes pain !
heather payton
Friend
November 26, 2020
Monte was a one of a kind! Big smile, complete love of life, there to help you anytime. A true complete friend! He is and will always be missed by those who new this bigger than life man. Rest in peace brother, give Troy a hug!
Rob Urquhart
Friend
November 26, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Monte's son Jesse. Wishing you strength during these trying times. Your Dad was quite the unique fella - full of laughs and cheer back in the day! Those hugs of his were big and his personality even larger. May he find peace with his boys. We are thinking of you Jesse. Love Coreen and Chase Blaine/B.C.
Coreen Thomas
Friend
November 26, 2020
Monte touched so many lives. He was always kind hearted and welcoming. He gave everything he had to help anyone in need. He greeted everyone with a smile and was sure everyone felt welcome around him. I will truely miss you Monte.
Heather
Friend
November 25, 2020
Monte was a dear friend , we met in kindergarten... Our sons raced together at hannegan and I always considered Monte like my own brother.. I will miss him horribly.. my condolences to his family
Sincerely
Debbie Stremler
Debbie Stremler
Classmate
