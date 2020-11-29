Monte L. Nieuwendorp
June 18, 1960 - November 19, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Monte L. Nieuwendorp, age 60, passed away on Thurs. Nov. 19, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held later when we can all gather together again. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting for donations to be made to Monte's memorial donation fund to help with final expenses. Donations can be made at any local WECU location, made out to his sister Mona Wilson. To read Monte's full obituary and to share your memories, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com
.