Morris Lee Reynolds passed away at home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 after a long struggle with cancer. Lee was born on March 6, 1952 in Seattle and adopted by Bernard G. and Mary June Reynolds. He married Nancy Suskin in 1971. They moved to Bellingham in 1972 when Lee took the job of produce manager at Haggen Foods; Lee had a passion for produce and dedicated his life to his family and his work. Lee’s ideal vacation was a “staycation”; he also enjoyed working in the yard, playing with the dogs, and riding his Harley Davidson on beautiful days. Lee is survived by his wife, Nancy Reynolds, of Bellingham; his daughters Victoria Johnston, of Bellingham, and Charlotte Wright, of Los Angeles; his granddaughters Kelsey Johnston and Kenna Johnston, of Bellingham; and his grandsons Dexter and Jaxson Wright, of Los Angeles. Lee will be buried at Bayview Cemetery. Donations may be made in Lee’s name to the Whatcom Humane Society or Best Friends Animal Sanctuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store