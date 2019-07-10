Moyna Agnes Gunn, age 93, died peacefully, on June 2nd, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Bellingham WA, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 7th, 1926 in Scarborough, Tobago to the late Kathleen and Arthur Pantin. Moyna was the dedicated wife of the late Dale F. Gunn whom she married in Caracas, Venezuela in 1948. She is survived by her children, Michael (Angels) Gunn, Arthur (Pam) Gunn, Sharon (Steven) Morris, and her greatly beloved four grandchildren, Ryan (Daphne) Morris, Kaelen Morris, Allison (Pete) Silvester, Devon Morrism and two Great Grandchildren Louis Silvester, and Luca Morris-Grimes. A memorial service for Moyna will be held on Saturday July 20th at 11:00 AM at Saint Mark’s Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Road, Vienna, VA with a reception immediately following the memorial service. Please share your thoughts and memorials of Moyna online, www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 10, 2019