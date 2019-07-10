Moyna Agnes Gunn

Guest Book
  • "I am so very sorry for your loss. May the God of all..."
    - P L
  • "Grief can be so very hard, but our special memories can..."
  • "My condolences to the family May the God of all comfort be..."
    - Janet
Service Information
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA
98225
(360)-656-5459
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mark's Catholic Church
9970 Vale Road
Vienna, DC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Moyna Agnes Gunn, age 93, died peacefully, on June 2nd, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Bellingham WA, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 7th, 1926 in Scarborough, Tobago to the late Kathleen and Arthur Pantin. Moyna was the dedicated wife of the late Dale F. Gunn whom she married in Caracas, Venezuela in 1948. She is survived by her children, Michael (Angels) Gunn, Arthur (Pam) Gunn, Sharon (Steven) Morris, and her greatly beloved four grandchildren, Ryan (Daphne) Morris, Kaelen Morris, Allison (Pete) Silvester, Devon Morrism and two Great Grandchildren Louis Silvester, and Luca Morris-Grimes. A memorial service for Moyna will be held on Saturday July 20th at 11:00 AM at Saint Mark’s Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Road, Vienna, VA with a reception immediately following the memorial service. Please share your thoughts and memorials of Moyna online, www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.