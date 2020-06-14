Myles Donnelly, age 71, was born in Ashland, Oregon on July 21st, 1948, and passed away peacefully on June 3rd, 2020 at Whatcom Hospice House, after a six year battle with cancer. He owned the Franklin Corporation, a commercial construction company that operated all along the west coast. Myles is survived by his wife, Jere (Bell) Donnelly, brothers Dan Donnelly, Robert Donnelly, and sister Jean (Donnelly) Lindlow. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date when larger social gatherings are again permitted. A more complete obituary will be posted with the announcement of that date. Donations in honor of Myles’ life may be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store