Having already lived a full life in New York, Los Angeles, and Albuquerque, 25 years ago Myron and his wife Elka moved to Bellingham where they lived a second full life closer to their children and grandchildren. Myron died peacefully in his home with family. A Celebration of Myron's life will be on April 13th in the afternoon. More information can be found at www.FinkFinale.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myron Fink.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 31, 2019