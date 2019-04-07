Myron Fink

Myron Fink: May 6, 1924 - March 28, 2019. Having already lived a full life in New York, Los Angeles, and Albuquerque, 25 years ago Myron and his wife Elka moved to Bellingham where they lived a second full life closer to their children and grandchildren. Myron died peacefully at home. A Celebration of Myron's Life will happen at 2pm, Saturday, April 13, at Whatcom Hills Waldorf School. More information can be found at www.FinkFinale.com.
