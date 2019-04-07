Myron Fink: May 6, 1924 - March 28, 2019. Having already lived a full life in New York, Los Angeles, and Albuquerque, 25 years ago Myron and his wife Elka moved to Bellingham where they lived a second full life closer to their children and grandchildren. Myron died peacefully at home. A Celebration of Myron's Life will happen at 2pm, Saturday, April 13, at Whatcom Hills Waldorf School. More information can be found at www.FinkFinale.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 7, 2019