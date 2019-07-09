Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtle Ann Brooks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Myrtle Ann (Floding) Brooks, 84 years, suffered a stroke on May 2, 2019 and was received into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 5, 2019. Ann was born in Alexandria, Minnesota on April 12, 1935 in the log house her grandfather built when he emigrated from Sweden. She was baptized into Christ on June 23, 1935. She met Charles E. Brooks when he was home on leave during the Korean War and they were married on September 20, 1952 in San Luis Obispo, California. From this union two sons were born: Ricky Dean and Dana Allen Brooks. Ann began working for Sears Roebuck in 1963 in Sitka, Alaska and retired from Sears in Bellingham, WA in 1998. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bellingham where she served in many capacities out of love for her Lord and Savior. She was preceded in death by her husband Chuck after 62 years of marriage, son Rick, parents Frank and Myrtle (Johnson), three brothers and only sister. She is survived by her son Dana (Janet), daughter-in-law Marcella; 5 grandchildren Lorinda (Ben Nelson), Jeremy (Angie), Stephen, Paul, and Lucas Brooks; 5 great-grandchildren, Hailey & Jacob Brooks, Audrey, Madison, & Tiffany Nelson; 1 brother, Leonard Floding (Marcine), and many nieces and nephews. A Christian funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bellingham, WA on Wednesday, July 10 at 11:00 a.m. A public viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity with burial at Greenacres Cemetery, Ferndale, at 2:00 p.m. The family requests no flowers but memorials may be given in her name to Trinity Lutheran Church in Bellingham, WA. Please share your memories of Myrtle at

